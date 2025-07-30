12-year-old Pontiac boy charged after allegedly stealing trucks from lawn care business

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 12-year-old Pontiac boy was arrested and charged after police say he stole vehicles from a business for the second time in the past month.

The boy is accused of stealing three Chevrolet Silverado trucks and two trailers from a Waterford Township lawn care business over the weekend. The stolen vehicles and trailers, valued at $90,000, have been recovered.

The boy was arrested at his home on Wednesday by the Oakland County Auto Theft Task Force. During a hearing Wednesday, he was charged with unlawfully driving away an automobile and malicious destruction of property under $200.

We're told he will remain at Children's Village until his next court appearance in mid-August.

Police say that a month ago, the boy was arrested for stealing seven cars from a Pontiac business. Investigators say the boy sold at least one of the vehicles for $30.

A 13-year-old, believed to be an accomplice in the Waterford thefts, was also arrested. He was taken into custody after his mom saw a video of the break-in on Facebook and notified detectives.