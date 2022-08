DETROIT (WXYZ) — A 12-year-old was shot on Detroit's east side during a possible attempted robbery Tuesday night.

Police say it happened near Duchess Street and Yorkshire Road.

The victim allegedly ran and was grazed by a bullet as the gunman opened fire, the Detroit Police Department said.

Police say this information is preliminary. Additional details weren't immediately available Tuesday night.

We are working to learn more and will provide additional details as they become available.