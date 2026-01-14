13 Michigan golf courses ranked among the best 200 resort courses in the U.S.

(WXYZ) — Michigan is one of the premier golf destinations in the United States, and with more than 600 courses, there are plenty of places to play.
For those looking for a golf resort, Northern Michigan has plenty of those as well.
Earlier this month, Golfweek released its list of the top 200 resort golf courses in the United States. In that list, 13 Michigan courses were included from a variety of different resorts, including Forest Dunes,
Arcadia Bluffs, Boyne, Treetops and more.
According to Golfweek, members of its course-ratings panel continually evaluate courses on 10 criteria and then file a single overall rating.
The 13 courses that made the list are:
No. 27 (tied) - Bluffs Course at Arcadia Bluffs
No. 36 - The Loop Red & Black at Forest Dunes
No. 62 (tied) - Arcadia Bluffs South Course
No. 62 (tied) - Forest Dunes
No. 84 (tied) - Links/Quarry at Bay Harbor
No. 107 (tied) - Stoatin Brae at Gull Lake View Resort
No. 128 (tied) - Tullymore at Tullymore Golf Resort
No. 149 (tied) - Arthur Hills at Boyne Highlands
No. 166 (tied) - Hidden River Golf & Casting Club
No. 171 (tied) - Timber Stone at Pine Mountain Resort
No. 174 (tied) - Signature at Treetops
No. 177 (tied) - St. ives at Tullymore Golf Resort
No. 180 (tied) - Jones Masterpiece at Treetops
Below are the top 10 resort courses in the U.S.
- Pebble Beach
- Pacific Dunes at Bandon Dunes
- Pinehurst No. 2
- Straits at Kohler Whistling Straits
- Bandon Trails at Bandon Dunes
- Old Macdonald at Bandon Dunes
- Bandon Dunes
- Shadow Creek
- Ocean Course at Kiawah Island
- Spyglass Hill at Pebble Beach