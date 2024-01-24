13 restaurants and chefs in metro Detroit named James Beard Award semifinalists

The semifinalists for the 2024 James Beard Awards were announced on Wednesday, and more than a dozen restaurants and chefs in metro Detroit were named on the list.

In all, there are 13 different restaurants or chefs in metro Detroit who are semifinalists.

The James Beard Foundation will announce the finalists for awards on April 3 and then winners will be announced on Monday, June 10 in Chicago.

The Detroit restaurants and chefs that are James Beard Award semifinalists are:

Outstanding Restaurateur



Hamissi Mamba and Nadia Nijimbere - Baobab Fare - Detroit

Outstanding Restaurant



Selden Standard - Detroit

Emerging Chef



Rocky Coronado - Nepantla - Detroit

Best New Restaurant



Alpino - Detroit

Outstanding Bakery



Shatila Bakery - Dearborn

Outstanding Hospitality



AlTayeb Restaurant - Dearborn

Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program



Folk - Detroit

Spencer - Ann Arbor

Best Chef: Great Lakes (IL, IN, MI, OH)



Doug Hewitt - Freya - Detroit

Ji Hye Kim - Miss Kim - Ann Arbor

Dan Klenotic - Bellflower - Ypsilanti

Hajime Sato - Sozai - Clawson

John Yelinek - Ladder 4 Wine Bar - Detroit

Last year, three chefs were finalists in the Best Chef: Great Lakes category.

Sato was a finalist for outstanding chef, and Spencer was a finalist for outstanding wine and beverages program.