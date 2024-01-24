13 restaurants and chefs in metro Detroit named James Beard Award semifinalists

The semifinalists for the 2024 James Beard Awards were announced on Wednesday, and more than a dozen restaurants and chefs in metro Detroit were named on the list.
In all, there are 13 different restaurants or chefs in metro Detroit who are semifinalists.
The James Beard Foundation will announce the finalists for awards on April 3 and then winners will be announced on Monday, June 10 in Chicago.
The Detroit restaurants and chefs that are James Beard Award semifinalists are:
Outstanding Restaurateur
- Hamissi Mamba and Nadia Nijimbere - Baobab Fare - Detroit
Outstanding Restaurant
- Selden Standard - Detroit
Emerging Chef
- Rocky Coronado - Nepantla - Detroit
Best New Restaurant
- Alpino - Detroit
Outstanding Bakery
- Shatila Bakery - Dearborn
Outstanding Hospitality
- AlTayeb Restaurant - Dearborn
Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program
- Folk - Detroit
- Spencer - Ann Arbor
Best Chef: Great Lakes (IL, IN, MI, OH)
- Doug Hewitt - Freya - Detroit
- Ji Hye Kim - Miss Kim - Ann Arbor
- Dan Klenotic - Bellflower - Ypsilanti
- Hajime Sato - Sozai - Clawson
- John Yelinek - Ladder 4 Wine Bar - Detroit
Last year, three chefs were finalists in the Best Chef: Great Lakes category.
Sato was a finalist for outstanding chef, and Spencer was a finalist for outstanding wine and beverages program.