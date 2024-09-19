13-year-old Aubriella enjoys drawing, hopes to visit Disney World

(WXYZ) — Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 13-year-old Aubriella, who has a long list of interests, loves to draw and hopes to visit Disney World one day.

She wants to visit Disney, because she loves Stitch from Lilo and Stitch.

Aubriella also enjoys swimming, pretzels and cheese, and the color red.

She says she is most proud of being named "Student of the Month" several times.

“Aubriella is always thinking of others,” says one of her close adults. “She especially enjoys making things for those she cares about and will draw pictures or make jewelry. Aubriella is a loving child who has a great sense of humor. She is friendly and enjoys meeting new people and hanging out with her friends.”

The Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange said Aubriella needs an adoptive family who is understanding and patient with her transition into becoming a member of the family, as well as experienced and trauma informed. She would do well in a home with structure and routine. Her new family also needs to make sure she receives the support services she needs.

For more information on Aubriella, visit the MARE websiteand view a list of waiting children there, or on our Grant Me Hope page.

