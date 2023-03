(WXYZ) — A serious hit-and-run crash in Walled Lake on Wednesday night left a 13-year-old girl dead and others seriously injured.

7 Action News has learned the crash, which happened around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of Maple and Decker roads, involved four vehicles.

The extent of the injuries of others involved is not known.

We're told two people fled from the scene of the crash, and police are searching for them.

