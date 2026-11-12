13 years after Taylor check-cashing store murder, family still searching for answers

TAYLOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Thirteen years after 30-year-old Chelsea Small was shot and killed during a robbery at a Taylor check-cashing store, her family is still waiting for answers.

Small was working alone at the Advance America on Telegraph Road on Nov. 12, 2013, when a man entered the business, shot and killed her, then ran off with cash and a folder containing unknown contents, according to Taylor police.

The person responsible has never been identified.

“When you lose your sibling like that, it tears you apart,” Small’s sister, Tiffany Fetter, said.

Fetter said the years have not made the loss any easier. She and Chelsea were close, and at the time, they were living together.

“It’s so frustrating, I’m not even going to lie,” Fetter said. “I had lost my best friend that day.”

Small was just 30 years old and a mother of two. Her children are now adults, but Fetter said the family continues to feel the impact of losing her.

Taylor police say investigators have followed hundreds of leads over the past 13 years, but the case remains unsolved.

Lt. Joshua Schneider said investigators have limited physical evidence to work with, making it difficult to identify the suspect.

“We have very little evidence to test for DNA, things of that nature,” Schneider said. “He might have been wearing gloves. No fingerprints available, and just the video in it of itself is very grainy.”

Despite the challenges, police believe someone may still have information that could help solve the case.

Investigators are renewing their appeal to the public, saying the person responsible may have spoken about the crime to someone over the years.

“We need the public’s help because we believe that, you know, it’s been 13 years this individual has had to talk to somebody in a bar, at a place of employment, maybe bragged about the situation, maybe even confided in a family member about what they did,” Schneider said.

For Fetter, the unanswered questions are something her family continues to live with every day.

Asked what she would say to the person responsible for her sister’s death, Fetter had one question.

“Why? Why would you go to that place that day? Why would you want to take an innocent life?”

Anyone with information about Chelsea Small’s killing is asked to contact the Taylor Police Department. Schneider said no tip is too small.