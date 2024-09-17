13Forever holding October golf classic fundraiser in fight against pediatric cancer

(WXYZ) — Today we are raising voices in the fight against childhood cancer.

We're highlighting a special community golf classic to honor the memory of 13-year-old Justin Townsend, who died of brain cancer in 2014, and to support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Related Video: After losing son to brain cancer, Michigan family starts nonprofit to help find cure

13Forever: After losing son to brain cancer, Michigan family starts nonprofit to help find cure

The group 13Forever was founded by Justin's family. They've created the Team J-Bird Golf Classic to honor his memory and benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The 4th annual event will be held on Saturday, October 5, at the Bello Woods Golf Course in Macomb Township, and they're looking for golfers to participate.

Roy Townsend, Justin's father, and Jackie Townsend, Justin's sister, spoke with 7 News Detroit about the golf classic and the work they do in the fight against pediatric cancer.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

To learn more about 13Forever and their upcoming events, click here.

