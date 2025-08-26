13Forever holding September golf classic fundraiser in fight against pediatric cancer

(WXYZ) — If you like golf and want to help raise money to support the fight against pediatric cancer, mark your calendar for 13Forever's 5th Annual JBird Classic happening on Saturday, September 20.

The golf classic honors the memory of 13-year-old Justin Townsend, who died of brain cancer in 2014.

The group 13Forever was founded by Justin's family. They've created the Team JBird Golf Classic to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The 5th annual event will be held on Saturday, September 20, at the Bello Woods Golf Course in Macomb Township, and they're looking for golfers to participate. The shotgun start is at 1 p.m. Registration is $125 per golfer, but after Labor Day, the price will be $145 per golfer.

"One thing I think a parent fears the most, whether they want to admit it or not, is that your child will be forgotten ... I love to hear his name, and by doing 13Forever, we can keep his memory alive," said Roy Townsend.

To learn more about 13Forever and their upcoming events, click here.

