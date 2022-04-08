14 Mile closing at Gratiot next week for drainage work in Macomb County

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Transportation said Friday that it would be closing 14 Mile at Gratiot Avenue (M-3) starting at 7 a.m. Monday for drainage work in Macomb County.

The work will reportedly continue until Friday, April 15.

MDOT said in a news release that traffic will be able to turn right onto Gratiot Avenue and will be detoured to use the next crossover to get to 14 Mile.

According to MDOT, this work is part of the M-3 project, which resumed in February, aimed at rebuilding 1.7 miles of M-3. The project is expected to be completed by late fall.