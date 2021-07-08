14 Nonprofits in Pontiac to receive nearly $117,000 in grants

PONTIAC, MI (WXYZ) — The Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan and the Pontiac Funders Collaborative announced 14 grants for small to mid-sized nonprofits through the Capacity Building for Nonprofits grant program.

These grants will strengthen internal capacity and professional development while also encouraging collaboration amongst nonprofits in Pontiac.

To date, the Collaborative has granted over $1.3 million to support economic growth and prosperity in the Pontiac community.

“Nonprofits in Pontiac have long been working for positive social and economic change in the community,” Co-Chair of Pontiac Funders Sonia Plata said. and Flagstar Bank Foundation Director. “Now, with these capacity building grants, they will be better equipped with the staff skills to make the most of their resources and knowledge of community. It’s an investment in the future vitality of Pontiac.”

The Capacity Building Grant Program includes three grant opportunities:

Professional Leadership Development: For individuals working in civic, nonprofit or community organizations to participate in professional development activities.

Organizational Development: Support for small and mid-size nonprofit organizations seeking to improve their capacity to better serve the community.

Collaboration Development: For small and mid-sized nonprofits to more effectively cooperate, communicate and coordinate for consensus-building, shared policies, practices and projects.

List of grant recipients:

