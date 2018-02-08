14-year-old bound over for trial as adult on alleged rape in school

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) - After hearing testimony from a teenage girl and a detective Thursday, a Warren District Court judge ordered 14-year-old Khymani Jamal Tolbert to stand trial on two counts of First Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct and Unlawful imprisonment.

Tolbert allegedly raped the girl in a stairwell at Lincoln High School in November 2017.

Warren Police say the incident was captured on school surveillance cameras.

A detective said that what happened between the two teens was a "game changer" when the teen girl was thrown to the ground.

The video was not played during the preliminary examination.

In court, the prosecutor said Tolbert wrote rap songs in which he threatened his accuser. Those alleged threats are one of the reasons Judge John Chmura denied bond for Tolbert.