14-year-old boy accidentally shoots himself in the face in Canton, police say

CANTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 14-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the face in Canton Thursday afternoon, police said.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. at an apartment complex in the area of Warren and Lilley roads.

When police arrived, they found the teen injured with a self-inflicted gunshot wound in his face, they said.

First responders treated the victim and took him to the hospital.

Police believe the teen was home alone at the time of the shooting but was able to notify a neighbor who called 911.

Police are now investigating what led up to the shooting including how the teen accessed the gun. The investigation could be turned over to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office for review, Canton police said.

“I would like to take this opportunity to emphasize the importance of responsible firearms ownership and storage,” Canton Police Department Chief Chad Baugh said in a statement. “Ensuring that firearms are securely stored in homes away from children or unauthorized users is essential in preventing tragedies such as this. The Canton Police Department has free gun locks available to the public, available at either the front desk or Records Bureau.”