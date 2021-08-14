14-year-old Detroit girl missing, family asks public for help

14-year-old Cayla Hicks was last seen by her family at their home in the 18000 block of Littlefield on July 20, 2021.

Her parents say Cayla left home and has yet to return home. According to the family, this is her first time going missing.

Hicks family

Cayla is 14-years old, 5 feet tall and weighs 130 lbs. Her family says she's in good physical and mental condition, but may be depressed.

On Saturday her family will be walking through 7 Mile and Clarita Street handing out flyers.

If anyone has seen Cayla Hicks or knows of her whereabouts, they are asked to call Detroit Police Department's Twelfth Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-1240.