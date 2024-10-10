14-year-old Jaheim loves sports, reading and watching movies

(WXYZ) — Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 14-year-old Jaheim, who loves sports, reading and watching movies.

According to the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, if he had three wishes, he’d wish for wealth, happiness and most of all, a family.

MARE said that Jaheim is most proud of his progress — and that he wants to become a lawyer, surgeon, detective, engineer or work in IT one day.

“Jaheim is an outgoing young man who values connection and relationships. Jaheim is very resilient. He has a big heart and carries a lot of emotions. He has a contagious laugh and a smile that can make anyone feel better,” one of the adults close to him told MARE.

Jaheim would do best with two parents who are experienced and trauma-informed. He would do best in a stable and structured home environment and as the only child. His forever family must advocate for the services that will help him excel and support communication with his sister.

For more information on Jaheim, click here and view a list of waiting children there, or on our Grant Me Hope page.