14-year-old dies in Lapeer County UTV crash

A 14-year-old died in a Utility Task Vehicle crash in Lapeer County over the weekend.

The Lapeer County Sheriff's tells us they got a call about this incident around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 3, at a home on Klam Road in Otter Lake.

Investigators say that the 14-year-old was riding the UTV, a 2023 John Deere Gator, driven by an 11-year-old. A parent was at the home while the UTV was driven in the family's yard, but police say that neither child was wearing a seat belt.

Police tell us that the 11-year-old was navigating a turn on higher standing vegetation and hit a large bush, causing the UTV to roll on it's passenger side.

Following the accident, the 14-year-old was caught beneath a metal support attached to the UTV's roof. Emergency personnel tried to move the UTV with a floor jack and a quad runner, but ultimately a tractor had to be used to lift the UTV and get the teen out.

First responders performed CPR on the teen before they were rushed to the hospital, where they passed away.

The incident is under investigation by the Office of the Lapeer County Sheriff.