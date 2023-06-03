14th annual Healthy Over Hungry Cereal Drive underway, how you can donate

(WXYZ) — To help keep kids across southeastern Michigan who depend on the school cafeteria for reliable meals during the summer fed, the Children’s Hospital of Michigan’s Professional Nurse Council and Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan are kicking off the 14th annual Healthy Over Hungry Cereal Drive.
It is taking place both virtually and in person at Children’s Hospital of Michigan locations from June 2 through 9, 2023. It is also being sponsored by WNIC 100.3-FM and iHeart Media.
Teams across Children’s Hospital of Michigan and Detroit Medical Center campuses are competing to collect the most cereal.
Community members who want to support the effort can donate online through www.childrensdmc.org/CerealDrive.
You can also drop off boxes of unopened cereal at:
Children's Hospital of Michigan
3901 Beaubien Boulevard, Detroit, MI 48201
June 2 through June 8: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
June 9: 8:00 a.m. to noon
Pull up to the circle drive to drop off cereal. The valet will be aware of the drive and bins will be in the lobby for cereal drop-off. To schedule a drop-off or assistance for larger drop-offs, call 313-745-6456.
June 3
Southgate Kroger
16705 Fort Street, Southgate, 48195
8:00 a.m. to noon
June 8
Royal Oak Kroger
2200 Twelve Mile Road, Royal Oak, 48067
6:00 a.m. to noon
Jay Towers and WNIC 100.3-FM will be hosting this event and broadcasting live from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.
A healthy cereal typically:
- Is low in sugar, with 6 grams or less per serving
- Is a maximum 200 calories per serving
- Has at least 3 grams of fiber per serving
- Contains at least 16 grams of fiber per serving and lists 100% whole grain as the first ingredient
- Contains no artificial colors or sweeteners
Examples of healthy choices include:
- Kellogg’s Corn Flakes
- Kellogg’s Rice Krispies
- Kellogg’s Crispix Cereal
- General Mills Cheerios
- General Mills Kix
- General Mills Wheaties
- Barbara’s Shredded Wheat
- Kashi Honey Sunshine
- Quaker Oats
Funds raised through the Cereal Drive’s online donation page will also be used to purchase milk. A Gleaner’s partner United Dairy Industry of Michigan (UDIM) will match each donation dollar-for-dollar – up to 32,000 servings of milk – during the month of June, which is National Dairy Month.
For more information, visit www.childrensdmc.org/CerealDrive