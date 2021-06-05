15 residents impacted by fire at apartment building in downtown Lapeer

LAPEER, Mich. (WXYZ) — Firefighters battled flames at an apartment building in downtown Lapeer Saturday morning.

The Red Cross says approximately 15 residents were impacted by the fire. The Red Cross responded to the scene and is offering immediate assistance to anyone displaced.

Any fire victim in need of assistance can reach the Red Cross via 1-800-RED-CROSS.

The Red Cross says provides immediate aid to home fire victims including casework services, mental health support, spiritual care and sheltering and feeding when needed. A need for sheltering is not expected in this situation.

