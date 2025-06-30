15-year-old boy killed, sister injured in Detroit home shooting

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed inside his Detroit home on Sunday, while his 13-year-old sister was grazed by gunfire in the same incident.

Detroit police say the shooting happened ar around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Mark Twain and Schoolcraft on the city's west side.

Several other children and adults were inside the house at the time of the shooting, according to police.

"It's very unfortunate, so what we are asking is for individuals in the community to think before you act. If you need police, if you need mental assistance, the Detroit Police Department is able to assist in conflict resolution, anything that we can do offer support in any circumstances. Please reach out to your local police station," Captain Marcus Thirlkill said.

Police are still searching for a suspect and say the motive for the shooting remains unclear.

Anyone with information that could help police identify the shooter is asked to contact Detroit Police's homicide at (313) 596-or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

