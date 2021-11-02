15-year-old boy who was shot while sleeping inside Detroit home has died

(WXYZ) — Detroit police say the 15-year-old boy who was shot last week while sleeping at a home on Stahelin St. has passed away.

Police are still investigating the shooting that occurred in the early morning hours of October 26 on the city's west side. The boy was rushed to the hospital following the shooting and remained in critical condition before passing away Monday evening, police say.

Video shows the home riddled with bullets, and police say about 13 shots were fired into the home around 1:35 a.m.