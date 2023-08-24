Grant Me Hope:15-year-old Kat loves to stay active

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Our Grant Me Hope child this week is 15-year-old Kat – aka Katlynn, who is in 11th grade and loves the arts, sports and reading.

According to the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, whether she dashes, darts, trots or strides, Kat likes staying on the move.

“Sports help me because I’ve had a lot going on in my life for the last year and a half,” Katlynn said. “It clears my mind.”

She’s an active young lady who loves running as well as walking. She enjoys being active and playing sports such as basketball, softball, soccer and volleyball. In fact, Kat says playing volleyball is her favorite after-school activity.

On the weekends, she enjoys reading and watching TV. Kat likes watching movies, too, and some of her favorites are “Corpse Bride,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and the Harry Potter films. Other things that top Kat’s list are black for her favorite color, pizza for her favorite food and dogs and cats for animals.

“She cares about animals and enjoys helping take care of them,” says one of Kat’s close adults. Of all the holidays, Kat like Halloween the most so she can “hang out with friends.” If she could travel anywhere, Kat would go to Paris. “I want to go there because I want to see the Eiffel Tower,” she says.

Kat says she wants to become a doctor when she gets older. She says she takes the most pride in school where she says her favorite subject is math. Because she’s an active outdoors-lover, Kat hopes for a family who enjoys the same. Among other things, she hopes they’ll go traveling and camping together.

“Kat is a bold, energetic, and outspoken girl who knows what she wants and is a strong advocate for herself,” says one of her close adults. “She is resilient, resourceful and humorous. She is proud of what she has overcome in life, and she tries to maintain a positive attitude. She enjoys socializing with others, makes friends easily, and cares about her close relationships.”

Kat prefers a forever family with a mom and dad, but a single female parent or two female parents may be considered. She would do best as the only child in the home. Her new parent or parents should be experienced and trauma informed, and they must make sure Kat gets any services that will benefit her. Her new parent or parents must be open and accepting of Kat no matter what. Finally, Kat loves animals and prefers a family who has pets.

For more information on Katlynn, visit the MARE website and view a list of waiting children there. You can also learn more on our Grant Me Hope page.