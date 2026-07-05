15-year-old on E-bike killed after being struck by semi-truck driver in Medina Township

MEDINA TWP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 15-year-old boy riding an electric bicycle was killed after being hit by a semi-truck in Medina Township this weekend, the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office tells us.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. on Independence Day, at the intersection of Morey Highway (M-156) and Medina Road.

Investigators say that the teen was heading east on the E-bike when he ran a stop sign on Medina Road and was struck by the driver of a semi truck heading south on Morey Hwy. The boy was taken to a nearby hospital, where he passed away at the scene.

The semi-truck driver, a 31-year-old man from Morenci, was not injured in the crash.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash, with police saying that the boy was not wearing a helmet. The Sheriff's Office Accident Investigation Team is looking further into the incident.