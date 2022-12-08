Watch Now
15-year-old Westland high school student injured in hit-and-run

Posted at 1:18 PM, Dec 08, 2022
(WXYZ) — Westland police are asking for the community’s help to find the driver who hit a 15-year-old John Glenn High School student Thursday morning.

Police say the teen was struck while walking to school around 6:46 a.m. near Newburgh and Marquette.

Officials say the vehicle was a dark-colored compact SUV-style vehicle. The driver reportedly ran a red light and struck her before leaving the scene continuing southbound on Newburgh. The vehicle may have some front-end damage. 

The teen is at a nearby hospital with serious injuries, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Westland Police Department at 734-722-9600. 

Police say the Wayne Westland School District has a crisis team available at the high school to offer support. 

