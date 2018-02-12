16 Novi High School students score a perfect 36 on ACT exam this year

(WXYZ) - What's in the water over there? This year, 16 Novi High School students scored a perfect 36 on their ACT exam.

Another 44 Novi High seniors either scored a 34 or 35.

“Earning a perfect score on the ACT is an uncommon feat, absolutely extraordinary,” said Nicole Carter, principal of Novi High School. “Students are assessed on skills in five core areas – English, math, reading, science, and writing, which is optional."

According to Chris Phillips, a data science and analytics program manager with Iowa-based ACT, Inc., 536 Novi High students have scored a 34 or higher on the test, including 47 perfect scores, since the 1990-91 school year.

Students who scored a 34 or higher are in the top 1 percent of test takers. Last year, only 2,760 juniors throughout the country posted perfect scores – that's 0.136 percent.

Congratulations to Novi High’s high academic achievers: Arun Annamalai, Arushi Arora, Robert Chen, James Doredla, Zijin Huang, Aditya Ravi, Amber Renton, Kiran Rushton, Maithelee Sathe, Sanidhya Singh, Vandik Vadlapudi, Vikram Vallapareddy, Ashwin Vangipuram, Nikith Veluru, Jagjeet Wani, and Katherine Xie.

The ACT test is the nation’s most popular college entrance exam accepted and valued by all universities and colleges in the United States. For high school students, an ACT score is a key to opportunity, influencing college admissions, scholarships and more.