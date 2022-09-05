Watch Now
16 Uvalde fourth graders waited an hour with injured teacher

Retired teachers Raul Noyola and Ofelia Noyola visit a memorial honoring the school shooting victims at Robb Elementary, Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Posted at 10:20 AM, Sep 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-05 10:20:44-04

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — When Elsa Avila looks at the scar that runs down her torso, she can't help remember May 24, when a gunman stormed her fourth grade wing at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, killing 19 children and two teachers and leaving her and others injured.

For one hour, she waited motionless on the floor of her classroom as her 16 students took care of her and one another, waiting for the promised help.

Now, as Uvalde families prepare to return to school on Tuesday, she and other survivors continue to heal physically and emotionally as parents call for accountability and gun safety.

