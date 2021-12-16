16-year-old Brandin loves to read, write and play sports

(WXYZ) — Our Grant Me Hope child today is Brandin, a 16-year-old boy who loves to read and write. The Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange (M.A.R.E.) says his favorite books are fantasy and mystery stories, particularly tales like "Twilight" that involve wolves and vampires.

He also enjoys sports, especially basketball because he says, "I know how to shoot threes."

Brandin is also a big fan of video games and says some of his favorites are: 2k, Madden, Call of Duty, GTA, and Fortnite.

Brandin is on a mission to find a forever family, who will love him for who he is. "I'm looking for a family that has a Mom and a Dad and three siblings," says Brandin.

Someone close to Brandin says he's very caring and loves to mentor young kids. He's also at his best when he feels he can help.

M.A.R.E SAYS says Brandon really wants to celebrate the holidays with a new forever family.

The organization says Brandon would do best as an only child, with a single mom as his parent.. two moms, or a mom and dad.

Brandin's new parents would need to be trauma informed and open to providing him services he needs to help him grow.

