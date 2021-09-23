16-year-old Caleb loves playing guitar, and loves history and science

(WXYZ) — Our Grant Me Hope child is Caleb. He's 16 years old and a high school junior. His favorite subjects in school include History and Science (he wants to learn more about the Titanic, and he has fun with science experiments!) He also enjoys Art.

Caleb is a huge fan of the guitar and hopes to start a band. "

The first thing I did before I played guitar, I listened to some ACDC," says Caleb. "That's how I got into it. Started from acoustic, then went to electric. Making music makes me happy."

Caleb's other activities include lifting weights, exercising and enjoying an electric train set his grandfather has in the basement.

Caleb also loves travel, and he hopes to someday visit New York, Washington, D.C. and Las Vegas.

Additionally, he likes to take long naps on weekends.

Whenever Caleb is asked what he's most proud of, he says it's his relationship with his younger brother.

Grant me hope and the Michigan Adoption resource Exchange say Caleb dreams of watching movies and going to concerts with his future forever family, and he would do best with parents who are experienced and trauma-informed. He would also do best as an only child or the youngest child in his new family.

He receives special services to help him function at his best, so his future family should make sure to continue that process.

For more information about Caleb contact the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange at 800-589-6273.