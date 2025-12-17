16-year-old charged after allegedly killing teen at Highland Park dollar store

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 16-year-old from Highland Park is being charged after prosecutors say he shot and killed a teen in the parking lot of a Dollar General last month.

We previously reported that Avonte Herring was gunned down near the Dollar General store on Woodward Avenue and Manchester Parkway around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 25, with stray rounds from the shooting striking neighboring businesses and passing vehicles. Police say that Herring was shot in the back, and was pronounced dead on the way to the hospital.

Watch our previous coverage from Randy Wimbley

13-year-old killed in Highland Park shooting, family and community demand justice

The 16-year-old is not being charged as an adult, but he has been adult-designated. We're told that this means that, upon conviction, a judge can choose to sentence the teen as a juvenile or as an adult.

The juvenile is facing First-Degree Murder charges. He is set to appears in court again next month.