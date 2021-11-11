16-year-old Kandlyn 'is a strong, vibrant young woman with a big heart'

(WXYZ) — Our Grant Me Hope Child this week is 16-year-old Kandlyn, who's hoping for a forever family to attend sporting events with her and help her follow her dreams.

The Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, (M.A.R.E.) describes Kandlyn as "kind" and "helpful."

An adult close to her told M.A.R.E., "Kandlyn is a strong, vibrant young woman with a big heart. She likes to have friends and spend time with trusted adults."

Kandlyn loves reading, and music, especially Beyonce or Eminem tunes, and she enjoys hanging out with her friends, playing football, or getting their nails done.

As far as her future, Kandlyn sees herself wearing a badge, protecting the streets, and making a difference in people's lives.

"I'd like to be a cop because how you talk to people might change the way they act. I think it would be perfect for me," she says.

Kandlyn is on a mission to find caring parents who will love her for who she is. She's hoping for a family with other kids, and she wouldn't mind having a horse a pig or a cow.

"There is a family out there for me that might not be all the way perfect, though they might be somewhat perfect," says Kandlyn.

M.A.R.E says Kandlyn will do best with a single mother, two mothers, or a mom and a dad. Her new parents need to be experienced and trauma informed.

They should also make sure Kandlyn gets the important services she needs to grow.

If you'd like to adopt Kandlyn call the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange at (800) 589-6273

