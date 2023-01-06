Watch Now
News

Actions

16-year-old killed, 11-year-old injured in drive-by shooting in Detroit

Shooting on Freeland
Scripps
Shooting on Freeland
Shooting on Freeland
Posted at 1:19 PM, Jan 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-06 13:41:08-05

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are investigating after a 16-year-old girl was killed and an 11-year-old girl was injured in an apparent drive-by shooting Friday morning.

Police say the incident happened in the 14500 block of Freeland around 12:30 a.m.

The house, at the time of the shooting, was occupied by five children ages 7 to 16. Police say no adults were at the home at the time of the shooting.

They describe the suspect vehicle as a white SUV. Officials are looking through area surveillance video.

We're told the 11-year-old is currently in temp serious condition.

Police are looking into possible motives, including an alleged confrontation that may have happened at the teen's school before holiday break.

Stay with WXYZ.com for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!