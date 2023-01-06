16-year-old killed, 11-year-old injured in drive-by shooting in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are investigating after a 16-year-old girl was killed and an 11-year-old girl was injured in an apparent drive-by shooting Friday morning.

Police say the incident happened in the 14500 block of Freeland around 12:30 a.m.

The house, at the time of the shooting, was occupied by five children ages 7 to 16. Police say no adults were at the home at the time of the shooting.

They describe the suspect vehicle as a white SUV. Officials are looking through area surveillance video.

We're told the 11-year-old is currently in temp serious condition.

Police are looking into possible motives, including an alleged confrontation that may have happened at the teen's school before holiday break.

