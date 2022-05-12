Watch
News

Actions

16-year-old Orlando loves basketball and wants to be a paleontologist

Grant Me Hope: 16-year-old Orlando loves basketball and wants to be a paleontologist
Posted at 10:02 AM, May 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-12 10:02:37-04

(WXYZ) — Our Grant Me Hope Child is a 16-year-old basketball-lover named Orlando.

My goal is actually to become a basketball player," says Orlando. "I'd probably go for the Lakers because they're the number one team ... when I first started playing, I just decided, automatically, that I wanted to become a basketball player."

Orlando also told the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange (M.A.R.E.) that he wants to be a paleontologist someday, because he enjoys dinosaurs.

For now, his number one goal is finding adoptive parents who will give him a loving home. M.A.R.E. says Orlando would do well with experienced parents who make sure he gets the help he need to thrive.

If you'd like to learn more about adopting Orlando, call the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange at (800) 589-6273.

You can always help by sharing these "Grant Me Hope" videos on social media or "like" Grant Me Hope on Facebook.

Click here for more information on Grant Me Hope's website.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!