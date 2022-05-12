16-year-old Orlando loves basketball and wants to be a paleontologist

(WXYZ) — Our Grant Me Hope Child is a 16-year-old basketball-lover named Orlando.

My goal is actually to become a basketball player," says Orlando. "I'd probably go for the Lakers because they're the number one team ... when I first started playing, I just decided, automatically, that I wanted to become a basketball player."

Orlando also told the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange (M.A.R.E.) that he wants to be a paleontologist someday, because he enjoys dinosaurs.

For now, his number one goal is finding adoptive parents who will give him a loving home. M.A.R.E. says Orlando would do well with experienced parents who make sure he gets the help he need to thrive.

If you'd like to learn more about adopting Orlando, call the Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange at (800) 589-6273.

You can always help by sharing these "Grant Me Hope" videos on social media or "like" Grant Me Hope on Facebook.

Click here for more information on Grant Me Hope's website.