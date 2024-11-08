16-year-old shoots another teen in head, mom in arm during dispute in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A 16-year-old shot another teenager in the head and also shot his mother in the arm in Detroit during a dispute between younger kids Thursday evening, police said.

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. at a home on Delaware Street near 3rd Avenue, east of the Lodge Freeway.

The incident started with an argument between two boys ages 6 and 8, Detroit Police Assistant Chief Charles Fitzgerald told reporters. A 13-year-old family member tried to de-escalate the situation.

The 8-year-old ran to his house to get his mother and a 14-year-old family member. When they got back to the home, there was more arguing.

A 16-year-old also went to the house. The 16-year-old pulled out a gun. His mom tried stopping him, but he shot her in the arm and the 14-year-old in the head.

The 14-year-old “is in extremely critical condition” and was taken into surgery, Fitzgerald said.

When the 16-year-old suspect took off from the scene, Fitzgerald said he ran past an unrelated undercover operation. Officers there took him into custody.

Fitzgerald said another young man was taken into custody for trying to pick up the weapon and leave. The weapon was dropped and seized by police.

It’s unknown at this time how the 16-year-old got access to the gun. Fitzgerald said when the teen was taken into custody, he first asked how his mom was doing.

“But just the fact that he brought a gun to an argument between a 6 and an 8 year-old and thought that was the right thing to do,” Fitzgerald said. “We’re fairly confident we have the right person (in custody). We have the other young man detained, but he’ll be released fairly soon.”

