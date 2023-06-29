17 Michigan beaches closed due to high bacteria levels heading into July 4 weekend

More than a dozen beaches throughout Michigan are closed due to high bacteria levels. In all, there are 17 beaches closed, as of Thursday, June 29.
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), monitors Michigan beaches and releases information, including water quality sampling results, beach advisories and closures.
The beaches are:
- Burt Lake - Burt Lake State Park - Cheboygan County
- Duck Lake - Axford Acres - Ramada Rd. - Oakland County
- Eagle Lake - Lakeland Estates - Oakland County
- Haynor Lake - Hamburg Fitness Center & Camp - Livingston County
- Houghton Lake - Denton Township Public Beach - Roscommon County
- Houghton Lake - Houghton Lake Heights - Roscommon County
- Houghton Lake - Lakeview Waterfront Park - Roscommon County
- Indian Lake - Indian Lake State Park - Schoolcraft County
- Lake Huron - Cheboygan State Park Duncan Bay - Cheboygan County
- Lake Huron - Lakeside Beach in Port Huron - St. Clair County
- Lake St. Clair - HCMA - Lake St. Clair Metropark Beach - Macomb County
- Lake St. Clair - St. Clair Shores Memorial Park Beach - Macomb County
- Lake S.t Helen - Richfield Township Public Fishing Site - Roscommon County
- Mullet Lake - Aloha Day Use Area - Cheboygan County
- Otter Creek - Sleeping Bear Dunes - Otter Creek - Benzie County
- Saginaw Bay - Lake Huron - Arenac County Park - Arenac County
- Saginaw Bay-Lake Huron - Singing Bridge Beach - Arenac Couny