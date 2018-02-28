17 Mile Road reopens after gas line leak

Cloudy
HI: 52°
LO: 40°
WXYZ - Police have reopened 17 Mile Road east of Hayes Road after a natural gas line leak had the road closed for a portion of the day Wednesday.
Construction crews working on the 17 Mile and Hayes Water project hit a gas line. Consumers Energy was on scene.
No evacuations have been ordered at this time.
Get a live look at traffic.
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.