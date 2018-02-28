17 Mile Road reopens after gas line leak

2:23 PM, Feb 28, 2018
2 hours ago
WXYZ - Police have reopened 17 Mile Road east of Hayes Road after a natural gas line leak had the road closed for a portion of the day Wednesday. 

Construction crews working on the 17 Mile and Hayes Water project hit a gas line. Consumers Energy was on scene.

No evacuations have been ordered at this time. 

