17-year-old hospitalized after being shot on Detroit's east side

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 17-year-old is recovering at the hospital after being shot on Detroit's east side early Monday morning.

Police tell us the shooting happened around 4:15 a.m. at a home in the 18500 block of Algonac. Responding officers found the victim, a 17-year-old boy, who was taken to the hospital.

That teen was initially in critical condition, but has since been upgraded to stable.

Anyone with more information on this incident can contact the 9th Precinct Detective Unit at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

