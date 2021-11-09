18 Michigan produce growers awarded a combined $4M in federal funds

(WXYZ) — Eighteen produce growers in the state of Michigan will receive a combined $4 million in federal funding to help support their organizations.

According to Stabenow, Michigan leads the nation in the production of many fruits and vegetables.

"They are critical to our state’s economy,” Senator Stabenow said. “This new support is a big win for Michigan agriculture. It will help our farmers keep their competitive edge and continue to provide healthy fruits and vegetables to American families.”

The 18 grant recipients include:

