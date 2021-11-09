18 Michigan produce growers awarded a combined $4M in federal funds

(WXYZ) — Eighteen produce growers in the state of Michigan will receive a combined $4 million in federal funding to help support their organizations.
According to Stabenow, Michigan leads the nation in the production of many fruits and vegetables.
"They are critical to our state’s economy,” Senator Stabenow said. “This new support is a big win for Michigan agriculture. It will help our farmers keep their competitive edge and continue to provide healthy fruits and vegetables to American families.”
The 18 grant recipients include:
- MDARD International Marketing Program – International and Domestic Promotion of Michigan Specialty Crops, $168,591
- Michigan Bean Commission – Identification of Improved Dry Bean Varieties, Maturities, and Integrated Weed Management Systems: Managing Production for an Evolving Market Place, $100,000
- Michigan Vegetable Council – Getting to the Root of the Problem: Increasing Vegetable Plant Establishment and Productivity, $90,591
- Michigan Carrot Industry Development Program – Advancing Weed Management in Michigan Carrots through Novel Cultural, Electrical, and Physical Approaches, $98,525
- Michigan Bean Commission – Enhanced Strategies to Communicate the Value of Michigan Dry Beans: Conventional and Digital Educational Programs to Increase Bean Consumption for Today’s Health-Conscious Consumers, $124,400
- Michigan State Horticultural Society – Improving Grape Berry Moth Management in Michigan Vineyards, $99,979
- Michigan Craft Beverage Council – Specialty Crop Grower Directory for the Michigan Craft Beverage Industry, $45,662
- Michigan Nursery and Landscape Association – New Herbicides and New Uses for MI Nursery Shrub Containers, $91,555
- Michigan Asparagus Advisory Board – Increasing the Productivity of Michigan Asparagus Through Sustainable Disease Management Tactics, $86,950
- Michigan Vegetable Council – Advancing Agbot and Drone Technologies for Sustainable Soil and Weed Management in Michigan Vegetables, $99,891
- Michigan Asparagus Advisory Board – Taking Asparagus Disease Management into the Future with Real-Time, in-Field Sensor Data, $99,800
- Michigan Carrot Industry Development Program – Evaluating and Disseminating Soil Amendment Practices to Mitigate Heavy Metal Uptake by Carrot, $100,000
- Michigan Onion Committee – Combining Pest Control Strategies to Increase Quality of Yield of Michigan Onions, $98,814
- West Central Michigan Horticultural Research, Inc. – Finding Solutions to Cherry Orchard Replant Disorder Using Chemical and Organic Amendments, $95,685
- The Michigan Tree Fruit Commission – Characterizing Apple Storage Practices and Potential Risk of Listeria Contamination, $99,984
- Michigan Potato Industry Commission – Climate Resilience in Potato: Field and Storage Assessment, $100,000
- Michigan Blueberry Growers Association – Researching Efficacy of Growing Blueberries in In Ground Containers Through On-Farm Trials, $99,793
- Michigan Cherry Committee – Branding Montmorency Tart Cherries with a Geographical Indication: Legal and Consumer Research and Development, $89,000