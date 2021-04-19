18-month-old boy dies in Detroit house fire

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Fire Department is investigating the death of an 18-month-old boy at a home on Camden Avenue just before noon on Monday.

DFD was dispatched to the home for a fire at 11:41 a.m. When firefighters arrived on the scene, adults outside the home notified them that a child was trapped in a back bedroom.

When firefighters made entry into the home, they found the infant lying on the floor of the bedroom deceased.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The infant's cause of death will be revealed following a medical examination.

Investigators say the fire was confined to the back bedroom of the home, but smoke damage was in the rest of the house.