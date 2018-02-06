18-vehicle accident reported on SB Lodge in Detroit

11:59 AM, Feb 6, 2018
Michigan State Police say nearly two dozen cars were involved an accident on M-10 The Lodge near Meyers on Detroit's west side this morning. According to police, there are just minor injuries for those involved, and they say it's due to weather.

DETROIT (WXYZ) - More than a dozen vehicles were involved in an accident on the Lodge near 7 Mile in Detroit.

Michigan State Police say it appears the chain accident that happened in the southbound lanes may be weather related.

No injuries were reported. 

