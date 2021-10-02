18-year-old girl throws Lye powder and water on father causing burns, leaves unconscious body in home

According to Michigan State Police, an 18-year-old girl chemically burned her father with Lye powder and water Saturday, leaving him unconscious in his home.

According to police, the victim arrived at Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc covered with chemical burns on his head, torso, and extremities.

During investigations, police determined that the victim's 18-year-old daughter threw the Lye powder and water that catalyzed the reaction that burned her father.

Police say she left his unconscious body alone at the residence. He was later discovered by a neighbor.

The suspect has since been arrested and lodged at the Oakland County Jail pending prosecutor review.

The location of the home will not be released to protect the identity of the victim.