19-year-old facing murder charges in shooting death of Detroit panhandler

(WXYZ) — Detroit police say a 19-year-old is facing murder charges in the shooting death of a Detroit panhandler, which police are saying was a case of “senseless violence.”

DPD Chief James White said police working together with community members led to the identity of the suspect.

Police say the incident happened on October 3 around 7:30 a.m. in the 11000 block of Dexter Avenue.

According to police, the suspect had a brief conversation with the victim before the incident.

“That interaction did not appear to be hostile in any way. Looks like the suspect gave our victim some change and the suspect began to walk off,” said Michael McGinnis, commander with the Detroit Police Department, in early October.

That’s when police say the suspect began to walk in circles, before approaching the victim again, pulling out a gun and shooting him once in the head before leaving the area.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

“It seems like a random execution for no reason,” said McGinnis earlier this month.

Chief White says the victim, a 43-year-old man, was well known by the gas station attendants.

“Completely unprovoked, tragic and sad,” said Chief White.

The 19-year-old will reportedly face charges of murder in the first degree and felony firearm.