19-year-old on the run after reported assault, 18-month-old safe

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 19-year-old man is missing after reportedly assaulting an 18-year-old woman, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to an apartment on Westwood Lane in Holland Township around noon Saturday.

The apartment is in the Whispering Pines Apartments complex.

When they got there, an 18-year-old woman told deputies the 19-year-old man, whom she knows, had assaulted her.

She said the man had a gun and a knife.

The woman managed to escape but told deputies there was an 18-month-old inside the apartment.

The sheriff's office believed the man was barricaded inside the apartment; however, when they got in, the man and the baby were gone.

“Our critical response team responded, as well as crisis negotiators, to try to make contact with the male subject inside the apartment. Ultimately, the apartment was cleared by the critical response team and the baby was found to not be in the apartment, and the male subject was no longer in the apartment,” Captain Jake Sparks with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office explained to FOX 17 Saturday.

FOX 17 talked with deputies on scene, who said the man dropped off the 18-month-old with family members, then took off.

The woman received minor injuries and has since been reunited with the baby, who was unharmed.

Deputies evacuated nearby apartments during the situation and asked people to stay away from the area.

The sheriff's office says the apartment is now safe and people can return to the area; however, they're still looking for the man who's accused of assault.

“As far as neighbors, we appreciate their patience. There’s no longer an active scene here. As far as searching for the suspect, the critical response units have left the area and there will be follow-up on scene here with detectives working the scene,” Captain Sparks added.

