19-year-old woman fatally shot at hotel in Canton, police say

Posted at 11:46 PM, Feb 16, 2024
CANTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police in Canton say they are investigating a homicide that happened at a hotel Friday night.

It happened around 9:35 p.m. at the Comfort Suites on Haggerty Road near Ford Road.

A 19-year-old woman died after being shot, the Canton Police Department said. They are working to notify family members

Police said a male was arrested at a hospital nearby after being involved in a pedestrian crash that required medical treatment. They believe both incidents are connected and are continuing to investigate.

Police say there is no known threat to the public.

