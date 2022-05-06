$1M winning Powerball ticket from Warren expires, money goes to School Aid fund

(WXYZ) — A $1 million winning Powerball ticket sold at a market in Warren last year has officially expired and the money has gone to the states School Aid Fund.

The ticket matched the five white balls drawn – 16-23-28-40-63 – from the May 5, 2021 drawing. It was sold at Warren Market at 28069 Mound Rd. in Warren.

Powerball tickets are valid for one year to the drawing date, and the prize had to be claimed by 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, May 5. If a prize isn’t claimed before the ticket expires, the money will go to the state School Aid Fund.

Lottery officials declared the ticket had expired in a press release sent out shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday.