Check your tickets! Michigan Lottery still in search of $1M Powerball winner

(WXYZ) — There is just one day left to claim a $1 million winning Powerball ticket that was sold at a market in Warren last year.

According to the Michigan Lottery, players should check their tickets to see if they are the winner of the $1 million prize.

The ticket matched the five white balls drawn – 16-23-28-40-63 – from the May 5, 2021 drawing. It was sold at Warren Market at 28069 Mound Rd. in Warren.

Powerball tickets are valid for one year to the drawing date, and the prize must be claimed by 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, May 5. If the prize isn’t claimed before the ticket expires, the money will go to the state School Aid Fund.

The winner should contact the Michigan Lottery Player Relations Division at (517) 373-1237 to schedule an appointment to collect the big prize.