1st male victim of Dr. Larry Nassar files lawsuit

2:57 PM, Mar 5, 2018
YPSILANTI, Mich. - The first male victim to speak out against disgraced former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar has filed a lawsuit.

Attorneys for Jacob Moore said he was 15 at the time of the abuse. Moore’s sister Kamerin described the abuse both she and her brother suffered while reading her impact statements in January.

Last month, Nassar, who was already sentenced to a lifetime in jail for two prior sentences of sexually abusing girls, received an additional 40 to 145 years. That’s a total of at least 300 years in jail.

More than 265 woman have accused Nassar of abuse. However, Moore is the first male victim to speak out.

Moore is currently a freshman gymnast at the University of Michigan. The lawsuit filed in federal court last week is part of a civil suit and names Nassar, USA Gymnastics, Michigan State University and others as defendants.

Attorney Ven Johnson said in a statement, "Nassar's depravity knows no bounds. For decades, he abused children under the guise of "medical treatment" and those that should have been protecting these young gymnasts did nothing. It's sickening."

