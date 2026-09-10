$2.2 million to expand free after-school "GOAL Line" program to 7 new locations

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit is investing $2.2 million to expand a free after-school program that provides busing to activities and enrichment opportunities for students across the city.

The GOAL Line program — where "GOAL" stands for "Get On and Learn" — is growing from 33 locations to 40, adding seven new sites where students can go after the school day ends.

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$2.2M program expansion to help Detroit kids

Sloan Gibson, whose 9-year-old son uses the program, said he is enthusiastic about what the expansion means for his child.

"I'm just excited for him," said Gibson.

Each day after classes, Gibson's son takes a bus to the Northwest Activity Center, where he can finish homework and use facilities like a recording studio.

"I just saw the studio that they put in here, um, I know he'll be eager to use that," added Gibson.

Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield announced the $2.2 million city investment at an event celebrating the expansion.

"So we are excited to be here together to make a historic investment in after-school programming for our young people today," said Mayor Sheffield.

The seven new locations include four recreation centers — Helen Moore, Coleman Young, J.W. Williams and A.B. Ford — and three libraries: Conely, Lincoln and Chaney.

Students in kindergarten through eighth grade in the Detroit Public Schools Community District, charter schools and homeschool programs are all eligible to participate in GOAL Line.

Dr. Ricky Fountain, executive director of the Community Education Commission, said the expansion marks a milestone for the program.

"Goal Line for the first time in its program history will have program locations in all seven districts in the city of Detroit," said Dr. Fountain.

Dr. Nikolai Vitti, superintendent of the Detroit Public Schools Community District, said the program gives students more than just a place to go.

"They can get to go to somewhere safe, uh, they get to go to somewhere where adults, uh, are engaging them, talking to them. They're a part of enrichment programming, athletics, they're moving around and staying healthy," explained Dr. Vitti.

Ralph Bland, CEO of New Paradigm for Education Charter Schools, said the program's impact extends beyond the students themselves.

"We're just not talking about childcare. We're talking about family stability. We're talking about public health, we're talking about parents that can go to work without worrying where their kids are -- after -- school," said Bland.

The expansion to seven new locations is expected to serve an additional 1,000 students across Detroit.

For information about the GOAL Line program and how to enroll, CLICK HERE.

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