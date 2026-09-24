$2.24 billion Renaissance Center redevelopment project won't be complete until 2038, documents show

The massive plan to redevelop Detroit's Renaissance Center and the Detroit Riverfront surrounding it won't be complete until 2038.

That's according to the a plan filed with the Detroit Brownfield Redevelopment Board obtained by 7 News Detroit.

Watch below: Renaissance Center redevelopment plan seeks $473M in additional tax incentives for $2.24B project

Renaissance Center redevelopment plan seeks $473M in additional tax incentives for $2.24B project

The $2.24 billion project is set to begin in 2027 and officials are seeking a $300 million Transformation Brownfield Program package. That package breaks down to:



$96 million for demolition

$82 million for site improvements

$90 million for building restoration

$32 million for building restoration

The plan has already gotten $75 million in incentives from the Downtown Development Authority.

Under the plan, two of the towers of the Renaissance Center would be demolished. Each tower features 675,200 square feet of space, and the five-story podium that encase the tower will also be demolished.

Demolition is set to begin in 2027 and won't be completed until 2031, according to the plan. It also includes redeveloping the hotel room in the center tower.

Phase two of the project starts in 2033 and includes plans to turn Tower 100 into housing. It will create around 384 apartments. That's set to last until 2036.

The third phase includes modernizing Tower 200's office space and is planned for 2034-2036.

It also includes the RiverEast District Housing from 2036-2038.