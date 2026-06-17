2.6 million Michiganders are expected to travel for Fourth of July

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — More than 2.6 million Michiganders are expected to travel at least 50 miles during the Fourth of July travel period (Saturday, June 27-Sunday, July 5), according to American Automobile Association.

AAA said that the majority of those travelers — over two million of them — will be driving to their destination. Michigan's projected total travel for the holiday period is up 1 percent from last year.

That projection does set a record for Independence Travel in Michigan.

“For many families, traveling for Independence Day isn’t just a trip, it’s a tradition,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group., in a press release “Vacations are one category where consumers are still willing to spend, even if that means cutting back on something else. With an extended holiday travel period, we expect busy roads, steady demand for flights, and continued interest in cruises across many parts of the country.”

Nationally, 72.2 million people are expected to travel at least 50 miles during the travel period.

It's too early to know what gas prices will be during the travel period due to recent volatility and the War in Iran, but as of Wednesday, July 17, Michigan drivers are paying an average of $4.15 per gallon, up 98 cents from this time last year.

For avoiding the most congested travel times, AAA recommends leaving before noon on most days if possible, including before 11 a.m. on Friday, July 3.