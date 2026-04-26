2.9-magnitude earthquake reported in Amherstburg, Ontario, south of Detroit

The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 2.9-magnitude earthquake in Amherstburg, Ontario, about 15 miles directly south of Detroit, on Sunday morning.

According to the USGS, the earthquake happened around 10:30 a.m. Sunday at a depth of 2.1 KM.

There are reports of people feeling it across the Downriver area, according to the USGS map, as well as east in Ontario and as far south as Toledo.

The coordinates from the USGS show the earthquake happened south of Amherstburg near Lakewood Beach, which is across from Rockwood.