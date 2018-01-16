2 adults, 2 children dead in Rose Township mobile home fire

7:02 AM, Jan 16, 2018
11 mins ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ROSE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - Michigan State Police say four people have died in a mobile home fire early this morning in Rose Township.

The scene is on Wakewood Court.

Police say two children and two adults were killed. Two others were reportedly severely burned. 

We've learned the fire is mostly out now. Multiple departments responded to the scene. 

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top