2 adults, 2 children dead in Rose Township mobile home fire

Light Snow
HI: 21°
LO: 13°
ROSE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - Michigan State Police say four people have died in a mobile home fire early this morning in Rose Township.
The scene is on Wakewood Court.
Police say two children and two adults were killed. Two others were reportedly severely burned.
We've learned the fire is mostly out now. Multiple departments responded to the scene.
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.